Margot Robbie, husband Tom Ackerley enjoy cozy time

The couple has been married for almost years and welcomed their first child in November 2024

July 21, 2025

Margot Robbie, husband Tom Ackerley bond on recent getaway
Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley are spending some quality time.

The Barbie star and her film producer husband were recently photographed together in Naples, Italy, enjoying some romantic time.

The longtime lovebirds can be seen in snaps taken on July 18, sharing a cozy moment on a hotel balcony.

In the photos, Robbie was drinking water from a glass water bottle, and Ackerley sweetly wrapped his arms around her while giving a smooch on her forehead.

The 35-year-old actress donned a short dress with an elephant print on it and let loose her blonde waves. While Ackerley kept his look casual, wearing black shorts and a powder blue button-down shirt.

The sighting came after the couple welcomed their first child back in November 2024. They were also seen on a beachy getaway in April on the Gold Coast in Australia with friends.

Previously, a source told People that after welcoming the baby, Robbie has been keeping a balance between parenting duties and work as she was spotted working on the set of the film Wuthering Heights, set to release in 2026.

"Margot has several projects lined up next year," the insider said at the time. “She wants to rest now and spend time with the baby.”

