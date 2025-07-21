Adam Levine, wife Behati Prinsloo commemorate relationship milestone

Adam Levine, wife Behati Prinsloo celebrate relationship milestone

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are still going strong!

On Sunday, July 20, the couple took to their social media account to mark their 11th wedding anniversary with a special tribute to each other.

Taking to her Instagram account, Prinsloo posted a heartfelt note along with a series of romantic and playful snaps, giving followers a glimpse into their fun-loving relationship.

The post includes photos of the couple from hilarious moments to the affectionate ones, like sharing a kiss on a yacht, a Polaroid snap with four different poses, a couple of goofy selfies, and many more.

“My person for life!!! 11 years today! @adamlevine deep sea baby…” she captioned the post, hinting that their relationship is forever.

On the other hand, Levine kept his post simple but meaningful by posting a snap of himself with Prinsloo with a bottle of beer in her hand and a dog sitting on Prinsloo's lap.

“Happy anniversary to my favorite person in the world,” he penned down in the caption.

It is pertinent to mention that the pair first met in 2012 for a project and started dating in 2013.

After getting engaged in 2014, they tied the knot in a romantic destination wedding at Flora’s Field Kitchen in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.