'Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard heaps praise on Jesse Eisenberg

April 05, 2025

Finn Wolfhard has heaped praise on his mentor Jesse Eisenberg.

While chatting with Yahoo Entertainment, Wolfhard candidly discussed the support that he received from Eisenberg in his written and directed movie, Hell of a Summer.

Recalling when the Now You See Me actor visited him on the set, the Stranger Things actor began, “It was so fascinating to watch him work. Something that really stuck with me was how light he was on set and how much of a fun environment he created.”

Talking about the positive energy Eisenberg brought to the production, the 22-year-old actor said, “If we ever wanted to joke around or do something funny.”

“He really gave us the time and ability to do that. He just wanted it to be fun, even though the movie was often quite serious and there were very dramatic parts,” the Hollywood actor added.

Before concluding, Finn Wolfhard shared, “But he was always so supportive of the movie, ever since the very beginning and the first few drafts. I remember he would read them and he really liked it.”

Hell of A Summer hits cinemas on April 5, 2025.

