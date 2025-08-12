Kylie Kelce reveals surprising stance on daughters' two-piece swimwear

Kylie Kelce shares unexpected reason her daughters don’t wear two-piece

Kylie Kelce revealed some relatable reasons why she is not a fan of letting her daughter wear two-piece swimsuits.

In a recent chat with Today, the mom of four shared that she never dresses her daughters in two-piece swimwear when they go to the beach.

Sharing the reason, which moms around the world can relate to, Kylie admitted, "I have to be honest, I'm against the bikinis because I don't want to have to sunscreen that many spots."

The former Hockey player went on to say, "I'm a big proponent of the long-sleeve swimsuits, specifically on the beach because even when we have a two-piece with the long-sleeve sun shirt, I still have to like re-sunscreen their belly and back."

Another reason Kylie noted was that when kids move around and play in sand, this can make their swimsuit move, so it becomes a "hassle" to reapply sunscreen all over again.

"You know how much their swimsuits move while they're digging in the sand and playing in the waves," Kylie said, noting, "It is a hassle and a half."

"I mean, modesty is great for kids, but ultimately I don't want to have to screen you any more than I already do," Kylie remarked.

"It's torture," she added jokingly.

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie shares daughters Finnley, 4 months, Bennett, 2, Wyatt, 5, and Elliotte, 4, with her husband, Jason Kelce.