Dan Palladino makes surprising revelation about 'Gilmore Girls' return

At the Amy Sherman-Palladino Universe event during PaleyFest on March 29, creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino hinted at the possibility of revisiting Gilmore Girls in the future, and reaffirmed their desire to work with lead actress Lauren Graham again.

While reflecting on the Netflix reboot Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (2016), Sherman-Palladino said she was content with how the revival concluded the story of Lorelai and Rory.

In regards to this, she told Us Weekly, “A Year in the Life meant we got to actually end it the way we wanted to end it. So I feel very happy.”

Meanwhile, her husband and creative partner, Dan Palladino added a note of intrigue, saying, “Maybe it’s not the end, who knows?” sparking renewed hope among fans for a continuation of the beloved series.

Though no formal plans for a reboot are underway, Sherman-Palladino expressed a strong desire to collaborate with Graham once more, as per the outlet.

In this regard, she joked, “She was working while we were doing Étoile, which is annoying. I definitely want to get back in Lauren’s face on a daily basis.”

Additionally, the duo reunited with several familiar faces while working on their upcoming Prime Video drama Étoile, including Gilmore Girls alumni Yanic Truesdale and Kelly Bishop, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actors Luke Kirby and Gideon Glick, as per the publication.

Furthermore, Sherman-Palladino said, “We just need the best of the best. And we’ve been very lucky to work with the best.”

It is worth mentioning that Étoile, starring Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou de Laâge, David Alvarez, and Simon Callow, follows the artistic and personal lives of two major ballet companies amid a high-profile dancer exchange.