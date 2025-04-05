Prince William and Kate quietly disappear with children for family break

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly retreated to their Norfolk home for a family break with their three children.

William recently returned from Scotland amid reports that King Charles briefly visited a hospital due to some side effects caused by his cancer treatment.

Prince William has gone on two family holidays in 2025 (the Alps in January and Mustique in February.

It hasn’t been officially confirmed that Prince William, Kate Middleton are on a family break.

According to the local media, Waleses often retreat to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, during school breaks.

There’s also mention of William planning to attend an Aston Villa Champions League match in Paris on April 9, 2025.

If he decides to witness the match, the royal might leave the family briefly during the holiday period.