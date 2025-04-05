Michelle Williams reignites heated debate over 'Brokeback Mountain’s Oscar snub

Five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams recently questioned how Brokeback Mountain lost Best Picture to Paul Haggis’ Crash nearly two decades ago.

The 44-year-old Hollywood actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and talked about how the 2005 film still matters.

Williams said, “I mean, what was Crash? People were so open about it.”

“I just remember doing the junket. You don’t really get an opportunity to see a lot of grown men cry. That was the moment that I think that we all knew that it was going to be special,” she remembered.

For the unversed, Brokeback Mountain starred Heath Ledger as ranch hand Ennis Del Mar and Jake Gyllenhaal as rodeo cowboy Jack Twist, who start a 20-year love story while herding sheep in 1963.

Williams played Alma, Ledger's wife and got her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

The film also starred Anne Hathaway, Kate Mara, David Harbour, Linda Cardellini, Randy Quaid, and Anna Faris.

Notably, after the film lost, many people in Hollywood were upset; however, in 2015, it was unofficially re-voted as Best Picture.

Last year, Ang Lee, the film's director, opened up to IndieWire about the loss, claiming that it happened because of the Academy’s “homophobia.”

“Back then, [Brokeback Mountain] had a ceiling. We got a lot of support — up to that much. It has that feeling. I wasn’t holding a grudge or anything. It’s just how they were," he stated.