Robert Irwin sets internet ablaze with bold new campaign

Robert Irwin has turned up the heat again by sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from his sizzling underwear campaign.

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, April 5, the 20-year-old wildlife warrior and TV personality shared behind-the-scenes photos from his new ad with underwear brand Bonds.

In the pictures, Robert, the son of late Steve Irwin, can be seen wearing only black shorts while showing his fit body.

The I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! star also added a caption under his post that read, “Between takes shooting for @bondsaus.”

Bonds replied in the comments, “Living legend [a red heart emoji] how does it feel to break the internet?”

Notably, this came after PEOPLE broke the news about Robert’s “Made for Down Under” campaign with Bonds earlier this week.

Conversing with the outlet at that time, Bindi Irwin’s brother revealed that he had “no hesitation” about doing the almost-naked photo shoot.

Robert said, "It was a pretty immediate yes. I'm at this point in my life where I'm trying to do as many different and random exciting things, and if it's something that makes me a little bit nervous that I've never done before and it's a bit of an adrenaline rush? That's what I want to be doing."

He went on to confess that he had no qualms about posing with snakes, lizards and spiders, saying, “I mean, I'm surrounded by spiders and snakes, except [this time] I'm in my undies. That's the only difference.”

The former zookeeper expressed how much support he receives from his family during the shoot, saying, “My family is so supportive; I love them so much. They’re the solid foundation for everything I do and everything we accomplish together.”

When asked how Steve would have reacted to his photos if he were alive, Robert Irwin laughingly remarked, "There'd probably be a few 'Crikeys' thrown around."