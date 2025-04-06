Teddi Mellencamp shares thoughts on fan's breaking comment amid cancer woe

Teddi Mellencamp is asking her fans to be mindful of their pitiful comments about her stage four cancer diagnosis.

The reality star, 43, passed on her concerns on Thursday via Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of a comment that caught her attention.

"These kind of comments make me really sad," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote over a screenshot she shared of the remark her fan had made responding to an earlier story.

The said upsetting remark read, "This is so heartbreaking. Typically, stage four cancer is terminal especially with metastasis. Praying that Teddi heals and is an outlier."

Stage 4 cancer does have the highest mortality rates compared to those caught in an early stage, but it is not always terminal.

Reflecting further on the fan's comment, Mellencamp said she wanted to remain hopeful despite knowing the odds.

"Of course I know the chances but I truly believe with my whole heart, I will beat this and watch my kids graduate," she maintained.

The personal trainer, who also runs a podcast titled Two T's In A Pod, then added humourously that she would be around for years so she could "vent on the pod and have everyone get mad at me. Annoy my siblings by reminding everyone I am the favorite. Etc."

Teddi shares three children—daughters Slate, 12, and Dove, five, and a son Cruz, 10, with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave, It has been reported that the pair are still living together to help care for their children as she undergoes cancer treatments.

Teddi also shared progress in her case with a video of herself ringing a bell at the hospital—a tradition after a patient completes treatment.

"Ringing the bell can signify a major phase of treatment—today was my last day of radiation 5 more rounds of immunotherapy to go. Love you all for the kind messages," she wrote next to the clip in her Instagram Stories.