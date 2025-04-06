Meghan Markle warned marketing scheme could backfire

Meghan Markle is asked to be careful with her marketing tactics as they might be short lived.



The Duchess of Sussex, who announced that her lifestyle products have been sold out within minutes of their launch, is reminded to be vigilant over her branding strategy.

Expert Jennifer Newton writes for Mirror : "Of course, we don't know how many products there were in the first place - we don't know how limited it was.

"But in a way, it seems to me to be quite a good branding strategy because she is working on the scarcity principle. She's whipping up demand through the idea that the products are something to prize and that you have to wait for it - and that she is going to have more supplies very soon.

She noted: "The whole story at the moment, according to her, is that it has been hugely successful because everything has sold out within the hour so people who want to get the product will be on tenterhooks following when she is going to announce there's more. That can work quite well but I don't suppose she will reveal how limited the stock was. But this is a tried and trusted strategy for encouraging demand and increasing anticipation around particularly high-value products.

"The price of her jam is really the price that Fortnum and Mason charges so it is really at the top end with a high-end pricing point. At the moment, I have to say that after what seems like a pretty shaky start, the launch has been good with a bit of a punch."

The expert added: "What Meghan will have to be careful with is that she does have more product to get to people within a reasonable timeframe because the more you whip up people's desire but you don't have the products to meet that demand then it will fall flat."