Photo: Jennifer Aniston great at keeping romance under wraps: Source

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly astute at keeping her love life under wraps.

According to the latest findings of Heat Magazine, the former wife of Brad Pitt avoids public attention on her dating life.

“Jen is very good at flying under the radar,” claimed a source about her astute approach to handling high-profile relationships.

The source also addressed, “That’s why her dating life seems so dead – it’s all happening behind closed doors.”

“She much prefers to control the situation. Anytime word gets out that she’s seeing someone, it’s under the microscope and it puts added pressure on things,” the insider continued.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider remarked, “She’d rather not deal with that until it’s serious.”

This report comes after the Friends veteran added fuel to the rumors of a romance with Pedro Pascal.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a New Yorker comic referencing Pascal, and wrote, "It's not strange at all – lately, a lot of people are reporting that their faith in humanity is riding entirely on whether or not Pedro Pascal is as nice as he seems."

Jennifer Aniston wrote over it, "Can confirm – as nice as he seems."

"Happy Birthday PP!" she added, with two birthday emojis.