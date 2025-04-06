Prince William hyping up efforts to ‘make the most' of time with Kate Middleton

Prince William’s efforts for Kate Middleton, and all that it entailed has come to light now that the duo are intent on ‘making the most’ of their ‘second chance’ together.

Insight into this has been shared via an inside source close to Closer magazine.

Per their findings, “William has been incredibly supportive through Kate's cancer—he's really proven himself to be a remarkable partner when the going gets tough.”

“His big focus has been on making the most of their time and this second chance at life together.”

In terms of what this “second chance” entails the same source explained “hat means more romantic dinners, more long walks, and more holidays.”

Also “they're mapping out summer plans right now, with the usual family trips to Cornwall and the Isle of Scilly, but they're also looking to take a romantic hideaway [vacation] just the two of them, and even talking about going back to the Seychelles where they honeymooned.”

All this comes after the Prince is reported to have “really stepped up during Kate's illness—he took on so many extra duties even in the midst of supporting and his considerable heartache worrying about her.”

“He has been the most doting husband, and everyone, including Kate, says so,” they added before signing off.