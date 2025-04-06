Justin and Hailey Bieber surprise fans with united appearance: Source

Justin Bieber and his wife, model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber, presented a united front on Saturday evening as they stepped out arm-in-arm for a dinner date in Los Angeles.

As per Daily Mail, the appearance came in the wake of growing concerns over Justin's health and persistent speculation about the state of the couple's marriage.

In recent months, fans have expressed alarm over the 31-year-old singer’s wellbeing, citing erratic social media posts, disheveled public appearances, and footage of him smoking marijuana during live streams.

Amid this backdrop, reports have circulated suggesting the couple’s marriage may be under strain, with close friends allegedly recommending counseling, as per the publication.

Despite the rumors, the couple appeared composed and coordinated in matching all-black outfits for their night out.

Justin wore an oversized black hoodie paired with Balenciaga track pants and a pink cap, while Hailey opted for a black crop top, wide-legged trousers, and white pumps.

She accessorized with a clutch, sunglasses, and a baseball cap.

According to Daily Mail's claims, their relationship is not “as bad as some are saying,” it has been “strained.”

The insider added that Hailey “craves the Justin she fell in love with” and confirmed that friends have encouraged the pair to seek therapy.

The couple, who married in 2018, appeared to be enjoying family life after the reported birth of their first child, Jack Blues, last August.