Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank's kids get special tour of King Charles' helicopter

Princess Eugenie’s sons got a special tour of King Charles’ helicopter.

On Sunday, Charles surprised people in central London when he arrived at Kensington Palace by helicopter.

As reported by Hello! Magazine, the monarch was greeted by Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, along with their two young sons, August and Ernest as he landed inside the palace grounds.

Dressed in a grey suit, the King stayed only briefly before leaving the palace by car.

However, after King Charles’ departure, Jack took his kids to get a closer look at the red helicopter.

The children reportedly spend around 10 minutes exploring and admiring the aircraft, while staying out of the sight from the growing public crowd nearby.

They then continued “watching from the house” as the helicopter took off.

For those unaware, Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew, and her husband Jack Brooksbank are currently spending some family time at their private UK residence, Ivy Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds.