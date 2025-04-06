 
Geo News

Britney Spears over the moon about new discovery

Britney Spears shares the discovery on her social media

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 06, 2025

Britney Spears over the moon about new discovery
Britney Spears over the moon about new discovery

Britney Spears has made a discovery, the growth of a nail on her pinky finger for the first time in years.

On Instagram, she posted a video, saying, "They're so little, it's weird but I have uh, a little bitty pinky nail. I haven't had nails since I was like, in the seventh grade!"

She continued, "I am like freaking out! They're really, really tiny, but still Haven’t had real nails since 7th grade, no lie !!! I’m proud!"

Britney's has been quite active on social media, posting glimpses of her routine, family or sharing random thoughts.

Recently, the mother-of-two shared a post of her youngest son, Jayden, playing the piano.

"Reposting because it’s a far better edit, and excuse me crying and breathing hard !!! I was excited !!! she noted.

"Mamas don’t get enough credit at all these days !!! I mean just saying !!! I made a person !!! A live breathing person and I made two of them !!! And my boys are so incredibly sweet and charming !!! I’m so blessed," the Grammy winner added.

"He’s a genius and I’m in awe of him !!! I can’t believe he’s mine !!! I was honestly scared that’s not normal !!!," Bianca concluded.

Drew Barrymore looks back at back pain incident during shooting
Drew Barrymore looks back at back pain incident during shooting
Meghan Markle to surpass Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop success? video
Meghan Markle to surpass Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop success?
'SNL' roasts Morgan Wallen twice after his mysterious exit
'SNL' roasts Morgan Wallen twice after his mysterious exit
Finn Wolfhard shares untold truth about his quick rise to fame
Finn Wolfhard shares untold truth about his quick rise to fame
Major twist in 'Harry Potter' TV series casting?
Major twist in 'Harry Potter' TV series casting?
Meghan Markle leaves celebrity chefs 'steaming mad' video
Meghan Markle leaves celebrity chefs 'steaming mad'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of overlooking victims of AIDS and HIV in their rows
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of overlooking victims of AIDS and HIV in their rows
Meghan Markle sends Mindy Kaling lavish gift after awkward Netflix moment
Meghan Markle sends Mindy Kaling lavish gift after awkward Netflix moment