Britney Spears over the moon about new discovery

Britney Spears has made a discovery, the growth of a nail on her pinky finger for the first time in years.



On Instagram, she posted a video, saying, "They're so little, it's weird but I have uh, a little bitty pinky nail. I haven't had nails since I was like, in the seventh grade!"

She continued, "I am like freaking out! They're really, really tiny, but still Haven’t had real nails since 7th grade, no lie !!! I’m proud!"

Britney's has been quite active on social media, posting glimpses of her routine, family or sharing random thoughts.

Recently, the mother-of-two shared a post of her youngest son, Jayden, playing the piano.

"Reposting because it’s a far better edit, and excuse me crying and breathing hard !!! I was excited !!! she noted.

"Mamas don’t get enough credit at all these days !!! I mean just saying !!! I made a person !!! A live breathing person and I made two of them !!! And my boys are so incredibly sweet and charming !!! I’m so blessed," the Grammy winner added.

"He’s a genius and I’m in awe of him !!! I can’t believe he’s mine !!! I was honestly scared that’s not normal !!!," Bianca concluded.