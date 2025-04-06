 
Tom Cruise makes most-awaited 'Mission: Impossible 8' announcement

Tom Cruise sparks fan frenzy with major 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' announcement

Lifestyle News Desk
April 06, 2025

Tom Cruise has made a major announcement for Mission: Impossible fans.

While fans have been eagerly waiting for any updates on the upcoming Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Cruise has finally dropped something that had everyone buzzing with excitement.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Hollywood star posted a black-and-white picture from one of the action scenes. The shot showcased Cruise hanging from an aircraft with just one hand and one leg.

In the caption, Cruise announced, "New trailer tomorrow," sparking excitement among fans.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their excitement. One exclaimed, "We’re so ready!!!"

"Casual Sunday for you," another added. The third comment read, "Iconic cast of the movie I can't wait."

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth movie of the franchise, is scheduled to release on May 23, 2025.

Notably, this announcement comes after Cruise paid tribute to Christopher McQuarrie, the writer, director, and producer behind the last few Mission: Impossible movies.

After McQuarrie won Director of the Year at CinemaCon 2025, Cruise took to Instagram and shared a photo with him.

"Christopher McQuarrie, McQ, is not just my dear friend, my creative brother, and director of the year, he is an artist for all time," Tom Cruise wrote in the caption.

