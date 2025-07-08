Sydney Sweeney expresses desire to star in 'Barbie' sequel

Sydney Sweeney has expressed her desire to star in a potential Barbie sequel.

In a new interview with Bustle, the 27-year-old actress revealed the role she’d like to play in Barbie 2.

“I’d have to read a script, but I’m a huge, huge fan of Margot [Robbie], so I would not be opposed to it,” said Sydney.

For those unversed, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling played the lead roles in the blockbuster movie, Barbie.

The film, which was released in cinemas in 2023, grossed $1.447 billion worldwide.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sydney also shared her experience of filming Euphoria ahead of the season three release.

“I'm so happy to be back. It feels like I'm with my OG family,” said the actress. “We've been doing this since I was 20 years old. There are many crew members who are still here from Season 1 and Season 2. It's like a reunion.”

“The Euphoria schedule is always all over the place, so I take it day by day. If I have time, then I try to go home to Idaho, see my family, go slalom skiing, and just hang out with my dogs. I love a low-key summer,” added the Anyone But You.

The upcoming season of Euphoria is expected to be released in 2026.