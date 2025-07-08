 
Geo News

'Superman' director claps back at immigrant criticism

'Superman' movie facing criticism over James Gunn’s immigrant comments

By
Web Desk
|

July 08, 2025

Superman director makes rare comments over backlash
'Superman' director makes rare comments over backlash

James Gunn faced backlash for a comment that he made while promoting Superman, specifically perceived as dismissive towards the immigrant audience.

On July 4, speaking to Sunday Times, the director talked about the plot of the movie and said, “I mean, Superman is the story of America. An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country.”

“But for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost," he added, his comments led to calls for a boycott of the movie.

Recently, Gunn appeared at Hollywood's TCL Chinese theater alongside Peter Safran to promote his upcoming movie.

The 58-year-old director responded to the criticism by saying that he doesn’t have “anything to say to anybody” about negative comments. He was not there to ‘judge people’.

“I think this is a movie about kindness and I think that’s something everyone can relate to,” he said, before adding. “My reaction to [the backlash] is that it is exactly what the movie is about.”

Before concluding, James Gunn explained, “We support our people; you know? We love our immigrants. Yes, Superman is an immigrant, and yes, the people that we support in this country are immigrants and if you don’t like that, you’re not American. People who say no to immigrants are against the American way.”

Superman is scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 11, 2025.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing date locked in after shocking conviction
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing date locked in after shocking conviction
Kesha spills Korean skin care technique for 'gorgeous' skin
Kesha spills Korean skin care technique for 'gorgeous' skin
Julie Chrisley gets emotional about painful prison time away from kids
Julie Chrisley gets emotional about painful prison time away from kids
John Cleese reveals different side of himself in new project
John Cleese reveals different side of himself in new project
'Superman' star looks back at his audition for film
'Superman' star looks back at his audition for film
Candace Cameron gets honest about 'rough season' in her marriage
Candace Cameron gets honest about 'rough season' in her marriage
Jax Taylor gets honest about his sobriety journey
Jax Taylor gets honest about his sobriety journey
Sharon Osbourne promises big reveal post 'Black Sabbath' reunion
Sharon Osbourne promises big reveal post 'Black Sabbath' reunion