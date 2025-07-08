Kailyn Lowry ends engagement to Elijah Scott after 3 years together

Kailyn Lowry parts ways with Elijah Scott

Kailyn Lowry has called off her engagement to Elijah Scott after being together for three years.

The Teen Mom alum confirmed her breakup from a construction worker on June 27 during an appearance on Lala Kent's podcast, Give Them Lala.

“I get a lot of s--- for leaving my kids’ dads. I left all of them because I, to some degree, take no s---,” she told the podcast’s host.

The 33-year-old author continued, “There are a lot of unique circumstances in our family because I do have four fathers to my children. I’m neighbors with one of them.”

When asked which father she lives near, Kailyn responded, "Elijah."

For those unversed, Kailyn began dating Elijah in 2022 and the former couple got engaged in 2024.

The exes share three children together - twins Verse and Valley, and son Rio, 2.

During the podcast, the 16 and Pregnant star, who has seven children by four different fathers, also reacted to the criticism she faces for her romantic life.

"There's usually not a whole lot of dating before I get pregnant, usually. Contrary to popular belief, I actually can count on both my hands how many people I've slept with," said Kailyn.

"They think that because I have kids with four men, that I just am out here gallivanting around. Like, not true at all. I just fall in love so fast, and I think that I get pregnant right away, you know what I mean?" she added.