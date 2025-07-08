 
Jennifer Aniston finally finds soulmate after years of romantic woes

Jennifer Aniston recently dismissed the rumors of dating renowned actor Pedro Pascal

July 08, 2025

Jennifer Aniston has seemingly found her new love as she was spotted with a handsome man on Friday, July 4.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the 56-year-old actress looks happy and relaxed as she jetted into Mallorca with life coach Jim Curtis. 

The Friends alum rocked a black tank top and flared jeans for the day out, while Jim elevated her casual look by carrying a brimmed hat.

As per the publication, Jennifer introduced Jim to her close friends, actor Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka, before the group enjoyed a yacht party together in Mallorca.

It isn't the first time Jennifer and Jim have been spotted together in public. Last month, the couple was spotted at the luxury hotel Ventana Big Sur in California.

This sighting of Jennifer and Jim comes after the actress dismissed speculations about dating renowned actor, Pedro Pascal.

The two sent the internet into a frenzy after they were seen enjoying a romantic dinner in Los Angeles.

