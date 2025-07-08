'Pearl Jam' drummer Matt Cameron quits band

Drummer Matt Cameron steps away from Pearl Jam after 27 years

Drummer Matt Cameron has announced his departure from Pearl Jam after nearly three decades with the rock band.

Cameron shared the news on Monday with a shoutout to his bandmates—Jeff Ament, Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, and Stone Gossard.

“Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow,” he concluded.

The band also reflected on their 27 years with the drummer, calling him “a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer.”

“From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer. He will be deeply missed,” the band's statement read.

Cameron joined Pearl Jam in 1998 after Soundgarden disbanded in 1997. He was also part of the short-lived supergroup Temple of the Dog, alongside Chris Cornell and members of Pearl Jam.

Cameron, who is a two-time Hall of Famer, will return to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame stage in November 2025 when Soundgarden is officially inducted, following the band’s election earlier this year.