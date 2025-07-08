 
Geo News

James Gunn talks about new 'Superman' movie and its 'lighter' version

James Gunn, recently revealed that he took a 'lighter' approach to the DC comics superhero

By
Web Desk
|

July 08, 2025

James Gunn reveals the new vision for Superman
James Gunn reveals the new vision for 'Superman'

James Gunn, the DC Studios boss, shared his new vision for the iconic Superman which is set to hit theatres on July 11.

At the world premiere of Superman, Gunn told Deadline, “In some ways, it’s lighter. But there’s a lot of heavy stuff in the movie as well. But the character himself is lighter.”

Gunn also spoke about Clark Kent, a character in Superman, saying, “He’s from a non-dysfunctional family, he has parents who love him, he’s growing up in a loving household with support and emotional presence from his parents, and he’s the result of that. And I think that he’s a pretty well-adjusted guy because of that. However, he has his flaws as well.”

Moreover, he added, “But I loved the color and the joy of the comic books I loved growing up, and I wanted to imbue this film with that feeling.”

For those unversed with the cast, Superman stars David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, the cast also features María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing date locked in after shocking conviction
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing date locked in after shocking conviction
Kesha spills Korean skin care technique for 'gorgeous' skin
Kesha spills Korean skin care technique for 'gorgeous' skin
Julie Chrisley gets emotional about painful prison time away from kids
Julie Chrisley gets emotional about painful prison time away from kids
John Cleese reveals different side of himself in new project
John Cleese reveals different side of himself in new project
'Superman' star looks back at his audition for film
'Superman' star looks back at his audition for film
Candace Cameron gets honest about 'rough season' in her marriage
Candace Cameron gets honest about 'rough season' in her marriage
Jax Taylor gets honest about his sobriety journey
Jax Taylor gets honest about his sobriety journey
Sharon Osbourne promises big reveal post 'Black Sabbath' reunion
Sharon Osbourne promises big reveal post 'Black Sabbath' reunion