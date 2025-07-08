James Gunn talks about new 'Superman' movie and its 'lighter' version

James Gunn reveals the new vision for 'Superman'

James Gunn, the DC Studios boss, shared his new vision for the iconic Superman which is set to hit theatres on July 11.

At the world premiere of Superman, Gunn told Deadline, “In some ways, it’s lighter. But there’s a lot of heavy stuff in the movie as well. But the character himself is lighter.”

Gunn also spoke about Clark Kent, a character in Superman, saying, “He’s from a non-dysfunctional family, he has parents who love him, he’s growing up in a loving household with support and emotional presence from his parents, and he’s the result of that. And I think that he’s a pretty well-adjusted guy because of that. However, he has his flaws as well.”

Moreover, he added, “But I loved the color and the joy of the comic books I loved growing up, and I wanted to imbue this film with that feeling.”

For those unversed with the cast, Superman stars David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, the cast also features María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.