Critics share verdict on new 'Superman'

'Superman' reviews come to light on social media

Superman is less than a week away from cinemas, and critics who have reviewed the superhero film have shared their reactions on social media.



"Superman’ soars with heart, humor, and style—a bold yet faithful take on the iconic hero,” film critic Bryan Sudfield penned on X.

“James Gunn sets a fresh tone while honoring the character’s legacy, and David Corenswet shines with sincerity and strength. A promising, thrilling start to DC’s new era.”

Brandon Davis, who is an entertainment journalist, hailed the performance of David Corenswet as Man of Steel. “David Corenswet portrays an exceptional iteration of [Superman] with sincerity, heroism, purity, and inspirational traits,” he said, adding, “Corenswet & Rachel Brosnahan’s chemistry for Clark and Lois is off the charts.”

However, James Gunn's upcoming DC film did not pass the test of movie critic Peter Howell. He pointed out the film's less-than-compelling storytelling and criticized the director for prioritizing style over substance.

“James Gunn is brilliant at conjuring spectacle and creating alien realms, not so great at storytelling,” he noted. “David Corenswet plays a boyishly sweet Superman, constantly getting his ass kicked; he’d be better as the lead in a Dudley Do-Right movie."

"Rachel Brosnahan makes a spiky Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor is more obnoxious than villainous. The real star of the show is superdog Krypto, who steals every scene he’s in — I’d rather see a movie about him.”

Superman will fly into theaters on July 11.