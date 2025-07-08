Regina Hall shares exciting details about 'One Battle After Another'

Regina Hall reveals what fans can expect from 'One Battle After Another'

Regina Hall has dished what fans can expect from One Battle After Another.

The Hollywood actress and Leonardo DiCaprio will star in the black comedy action movie alongside Benicio del Toro, Alana Haim, Teyana Taylor, and Wood Harris.

While appearing for an interview with People, she candidly talked about her filming experience of the Paul Thomas Anderson’s directorial movie.

The movie revolves around ex-revolutionaries who reunite to rescue the daughter of one of their own, who has been targeted by an enemy from their past.

The 54-year-old actress began by saying that she “was so excited to be a part of a film that he was making.”

Revealing details about the movie, the Scary Movie actress continued, “I was incredibly curious: 'What is this movie?' ... There's a lot of laughter, strong messaging, humor, wit.”

Showing gratitude for becoming the part of the cast, she told the outlet, “The cast, I loved, “an incredible group … I love Leo, Benicio, Sean Penn — Teyana's amazing.”

Before concluding, Regina Hall shared, “There's no part that's insignificant. Even if they have one line, he's so deliberate in his filmmaking. And I'm really excited for audiences to experience the film.”

One Battle After Another is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 26, 2025.