Lewis Capaldi reflects on mental health journey following Glastonbury comeback

Lewis Capaldi opens up about his mental health journey

Lewis Capaldi credited therapy to helping him “be a musician again” after years of hiatus from the music industry.

The 28-year-old singer got candid about his mental health struggles in a new clip he shared on his Instagram handle in a collaboration with BetterHelp.

"Therapy has been such a massive part of my last two years, a massive part of the reason I've been able to be a musician again,” said Lewis in a clip.

“I feel like if I can be a part of sharing that with other people, why not?" he added.

For those unversed, the Someone You Loved hitmaker announced a hiatus from performing following his 2023 Glastonbury gig.

"I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out,” he said on his Instagram in June 2023.

“But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come," added the musician.

Lewis recently surprised his fans by appearing at Glastonbury two years after he announced his hiatus.

"Glastonbury it's so good to be back," the Before You Go singer told the audience during his stunning performance on June 27.

"I'm not going to say much up here today because if I did I might start crying,” added Lewis.