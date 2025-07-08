James Gunn talks about 'The Batman Part II'

 
James Gunn, recently praises Matt Reeves’ script for 'The Batman II' at the premiere of 'Superman'

July 08, 2025

James Gunn opens up about the script of 'The Batman II'

James Gunn, an iconic filmmaker known for his work in Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe, recently talked about The Batman Part II.

At the red carpet premiere of Superman, Gunn revealed that he had read the Matt Reeves’ script for The Batman Part II. He said, “It’s great,” as Reeves shared a photo of the completed script’s cover page

For those unversed, The Batman was released back in march 2022 and its sequel, The Batman II, was officially announced at CinemaCon in April 2022. However, after a year postponement it is now scheduled to premiere on October 1, 2027.

In January Reeves confirmed that filming for the sequel will begin this year. He told the Deadline, “We’re doing something where the story continues from, but I hope that people will be surprised by,”

The Batman follows the story of Gotham City’s mayor being killed, and Batman steps in to investigate. He uncovers a complex corruption scheme tied to his own dark past. The Batman II will continue the story from its prequel.

