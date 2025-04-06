Kevin Bacon recalls horrible scam that cost him millions

Kevin Bacon is revealing how he coped with a loss of millions

Kevin Bacon was one of the people who got scammed by the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme, and he’s recalling how it impacted him and wife Kyra Sedgwick.

Kevin and Kyra lost millions in the scheme, which is said to be estimated at around $64.8 billion.

Opening up about the loss, he shared that they were devastated by the loss but quickly chose to focus on what they still had.

“There's not that much to say, really,” Kevin told Esquire. “If it seems too good to be true, then it's too good to be true.”

“It sucked, and we were certainly angry and all the things,” he said.

“But then we woke up the next day and said, ‘What do we got? We love each other. We love our children. We're healthy. No one took away our ability to make a living.’ So we got back to work.”

“More careful,” he said of their current attitude, adding, “But not jaded.”

Kevin Bacon’s new horror show The Bondsman is available to stream on Prime Video.