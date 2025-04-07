Molly Mae Hague goes public with Tommy Fury amid reconciliation reports

Molly Mae Hague went social media official with Tom Furry after confirming they were "working on" their relationship.

The reality TV star took to her official Instagram account on Sunday and uploaded a candid picture of the boxer and their daughter Bambi holding hands as they were walking away.

The picture marked Tommy's first on Molly's social media handle after the former Love Island stars announced their shock split in August after five years of relationship.

The family of three spent their weekend at Center Parcs Sherwood Forest as Molly shared glimpses from the trip.

Furry and Molly sparked reconciliation buzz months after their separation when the dad-of-one was seen leaving the influencer's home, and they went on a family getaway in Dubai with their 2-year-old daughter.

Molly also opened up about her relationship with Furry in a YouTube video after her vacation, sharing that they were working on "rebuilding" their relationship.

"I don't want you guys to think I'm not being honest about who went on the holiday to Dubai. I did do a big talking section that we were going with Tommy but I didn't want to put it in the last vlog because I didn't want anxiety," the vlogger said.

"The only reason I've not spoken about it is I'm not ready to. I don't know if I'm ready to talk about it, I was a bit nervous and I didn't need to explain that I was going with Tommy," Molly admitted

She added, "It's obviously not a secret we're just figuring things out. We had a really really amazing time, probably the best holiday ever for all of us. "It's not that I'm hiding it, I'm not quite ready to talk about it."