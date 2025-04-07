Woody Harrelson reveals 'extremely hard decision' he had to make in career

Woody Harrelson has finally revealed why he turned down the chance to appear in the third installment of The White Lotus.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, the 63-year-old actor shared that he rejected a role in the hit series primarily because of scheduling issues rather than financial reasons.

"I was set to do 'The White Lotus' and very excited,” said the True Detective star.

"Unfortunately, their production schedule shifted, and conflicted with a pre-planned family vacation, forcing me to make an extremely hard decision," he continued.

"Things must be meant to be though because I couldn't have done as fantastic a job as Sam, who is killing it,” added Woody.

For those unaware, the third season of The White Lotus premiered on HBO on February 16, 2024.