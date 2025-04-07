Glenn Close praises Kim Kardashian for her 'ability to compartmentalize'

Glenn Close, who got fame for her portrayal of the psychopathic Alex Forrest in Fatal Attraction, has heaped praise on Kim Kardashian.

While chatting with Us Weekly, she candidly talked about a recently attended pyjama party with All's Fair’s co-star, Kim at her momager, Kris Jenner’s , house.

"We all got into our Skims pyjamas,” the Hollywood actress began. "I arrived in my pyjamas and my bathrobe at her mother's house. We had fabulous martinis. It was really fun."

Revealing that the SKIMS owner had never watched her 1987’s classical movie, Close said, "It came up that Kim had never seen 'Fatal Attraction'.”

“So we said we should all get together and have a pyjama party and watch 'Fatal Attraction', and watch Kim watching 'Fatal Attraction'. And we did."

"I mean, I really love her. I think she has a public image, right? I don't spend a lot of time on Instagram, but her as a person, as a woman, I was very impressed,” she lauded.

"First of all, she's very professional. She was also - she has an amazing ability to compartmentalise. She would be talking to her kids.”

“She'd be studying for a law exam, then she'd having a board meeting for Skims, and then she'd be, you know, walking on set," the 78-year-old actress added before signing off.

Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian starrer legal series, All's Fair, is scheduled to release in 2025.