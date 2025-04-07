King Charles, Queen Camilla's visit to former seats of Roman Empire starts today

Before King Charles and Queen Camilla left for their official visit to Rome and Ravenna, the Buckingham Palace on Monday highlighted importance of the relations between the United Kingdom and Italy.

Ravenna and Rome are former seats of Roman Empire. The capital was moved from Rome in 402 CE by Emperor Honorius and remained so until the empire's fall in 476 CE.

The palace shared pictures of King Charles' parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, from their visits to Italy and the current monarch's royal activities to celebrate Italian food.

A statement said, "The shared history between the UK and Italy includes the fact that Queen Elizabeth II visited the country 5 times accompanied by Prince Philip."

It said that the king and queen's visit underscores the depth and breadth of that bilateral relationship and the links between our people.

The British monarch and his wife are expected to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in Italy.

Charles, then Prince of Wales, married Camilla on April 9, 2005 eight years after the death of Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.







