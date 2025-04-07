Prince Harry, Meghan Markle harshly mocked on THIS tv show

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became the target of sharp jokes on the BBC's Have I Got News For You.

The Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand As Ever and her Netflix show With Love, Meghan were harshly mocked by the panel and audience.

Team captain Ian Hislop sarcastically suggested that the jam's "immediate sell-out" could be due to there being "only two jars."

Phil Wang joined in, joking, "She held each honeycomb like it was covered in s*** And she's like: 'I love coming out and getting in touch with nature' but you could see she was about to throw up."

Moreover, Want also added about the scene from Meghan's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, saying, "At one point she says that a brilliant thing you can do is serve pretzels. And she got out a bag of pretzels and poured them in another bag. And then put it on the table. That was it, that was cooking."

However, Prince Harry wasn't spared either as the panel poked fun at the ongoing scandal surrounding his charity, Sentebale.

"It would also make a lovely holder for writs from charities that your husband has been involved in

Mr Hislop, discussing Meghan's advice to customers to her jam jars and use them to store love notes or treasures, joked that "It would also make a lovely holder for writs from charities that your husband has been involved in."

This mockery of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle comes as fresh criticism amid growing public scrutiny of the couple's recent activities, including new lifestyle brand As Ever, Netflix show, With Love, Meghan and Sentebale charity scandal.