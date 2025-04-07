'Severance' maker reveals inspiration behind the show

Severance has become one of the top hits of the Apple TV+ series, which has led everyone to talk about it.



The man behind the show, Dan Erickson, recently shared his inspiration, which made him make the psychological thriller.

“Well, I had this experience that I think is pretty unique to me, which is that I was working a job I hated," he said on the Soundtracking with Edith Bowman podcast.

The 41-year-old continued, "And yeah, I found myself walking in. I've said this a number of times, but it was a door factory. And I was working in a little office cataloguing hinges and deadbolts and other door pieces."

“I just found myself walking in one day and thought, I don't want to do this anymore. And if I have to go in today, I would prefer to just skip ahead to the eight hours and disassociate. And then the whole thing just kind of came from that," he added.

Dan then shared the idea with Ben Stiller, an executive producer and director, and they expanded on it and made it into the show.

“As I thought about the idea, and especially once Ben came on, we wanted to be sure that it was about more than just this kind of idea that we're different people at work and versus at home or that we don't like work,” the Treasure Trouble director said.

“And what we realised is that the show is very much about the sort of identity and who we are at our core, and if we would be the same people without our memories if we had existed in a grown-up or lived in a totally different scenario," he added.

“Also just the way that in a corporate setting, we can have our humanity sort of diminished and in some cases kind of willingly diminish our own humanity so that we can fit into that setting and what the dangers are of that," Dan concluded.