Michelle Randolph clears the air on Elizabeth's pregnancy in '1923' finale

Michelle Randolph, who plays Elizabeth Dutton in 1923, has finally cleared up the mystery surrounding her character’s pregnancy.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 27-year-old actress revealed that her character, Elizabeth, is still pregnant with Jack Dutton’s baby in the season 2 finale of 1923, even though the baby is not mentioned directly, saying, "Where that baby goes, I do not know."

Michelle went on to note that she did not feel "a full sense of closure" on the character because her storyline in the finale was open-ended.

"Elizabeth walks away pregnant. We assume she's going back to Boston. We don't know where she's going. I really had to kind of create my own storyline and not get attached to it, at the same time,” she explained.

The second-to-last episode was also full of action with the death of five major characters, including Jack.

Shedding light on this, the Landman star quipped, "It all happens, I mean, Jack's death happened so fast. When I was reading it, I had to reread it. I'm like, 'Hold on, what just happened? Is he actually dead? Is he going to come back to life?' It was quick."

Michelle also admitted that she was "more sad" about Jack's fate "than frustrated" by it, especially after the couple had such a difficult time throughout season 2.

“There was no closure for the two of them. But I did see it, and having read that and then gone back and read the scripts, I was like, ‘Okay, I can see how this was foreshadowed because everyone is dying.’ That's Elizabeth's biggest fear and it's come true. She was right all along,” she said.

Michelle confessed that it is not just Jack and Elizabeth's love story but also that saying goodbye to the series was "emotional", as the season 2 finale marked the end of 1923.

“I think everyone was really emotional for the show to [end]. It's like, we could have done 10 seasons of it. It just felt like no one was ready to leave,” she concluded.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that the finale of 1923 is now streaming on Paramount+.