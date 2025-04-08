 
Barry Keoghan gets major support from 'Saltburn' co-star

Richard E Grant lends his support to Barry Keoghan ahead of his major project

April 08, 2025

Barry Keoghan has cemented his reputation as an established actor in Hollywood.

In line with this, his co-star in Saltburn, Richard E Grant, said the Academy-nominated actor will be great at playing Ringo Starr—the drummer in the English band—in the upcoming biopics on the Beatles.

"He’s an extraordinary actor. He’s unlike anybody else I’ve ever, ever worked with before, so completely untrained, instinctive and brilliant," the Game of Thrones star said on The One Show.

"I think he’ll be a fantastic Ringo Starr," he continued. "I think he'll be a fantastic Ringo Starr!."

Sony Pictures announced four films about the band, each focusing on a member of the Fab Four: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Starr.

Directed by Sam Mendes, the biopics will be expected to be rolled out in April 2028.

Besides Richard, the Peaky Blinders maker Steven Knight also raved about his acting skills.

"Barry Keoghan, first day on Peaky [Blinders], Jesus, he is amazing. He just does it. There’s something about him that’s quite amazing," the creator said in an interview with The Standard.

