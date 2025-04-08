 
Geo News

Walton Goggins shares thoughts on Goggins Girlies fan club

Walton Goggins' fame is skyrocketing thanks to 'The White Lotus' season 3

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 08, 2025

Walton Goggins fame is skyrocketing thanks to The White Lotus season 3
Walton Goggins' fame is skyrocketing thanks to 'The White Lotus' season 3

Walton Goggins is enjoying his time in the spotlight after a resurgence in his fame thanks to The White Lotus season 3.

Goggins is receiving praise for his portrayal of Rick Hatchett, and his growing fanbase has led to the formation of a Goggins Girlies fan group.

“Do I feel this moment? I feel that there's an energy out there that is one of like, this undulation of love,” Goggins said during an appearance on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast. “And that feels really, really good."

When asked about the Goggins Girlies, he replied, “I'm doing the best I can to reciprocate it. Because it's with such affection and genuine gratitude that I have for all the support from so many people from various walks of life.”

“I love doing what I do. You know what? I love being a f---ing human being,” he added.

Talking about his role in The White Lotus, the Fallout star noted that filming it was “really difficult,” adding that he relates to Rick as well as "every character that I've ever played."

“I think every actor would say that … I understand where he is, you know, mentally and spiritually," Walton Goggins said. "Because I, too, have been there, and I think most of us have.”

'The Handmaid's Tale's creator exposes dark future of Gilead in 'The Testaments'
'The Handmaid's Tale's creator exposes dark future of Gilead in 'The Testaments'
Elisabeth Moss gives update on creepy incident form 'The Handmaid's Tale' set
Elisabeth Moss gives update on creepy incident form 'The Handmaid's Tale' set
After Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Eeyore appears in Blake Lively's cryptic message
After Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Eeyore appears in Blake Lively's cryptic message
Colleen Hoover's 'Verity' gets major update amid 'It Ends With Us' legal drama
Colleen Hoover's 'Verity' gets major update amid 'It Ends With Us' legal drama
Eric Andre opens up about his career's biggest regret
Eric Andre opens up about his career's biggest regret
Justin Timberlake feeling downbeat amid 'Forget Tomorrow' tour: Report
Justin Timberlake feeling downbeat amid 'Forget Tomorrow' tour: Report
Taylor Russell's new romance with hunk strikes nerve with Harry Styles
Taylor Russell's new romance with hunk strikes nerve with Harry Styles
Austin Butler 'sorry' to hurt Kaia Gerber with Zoe Kravitz romance: Source
Austin Butler 'sorry' to hurt Kaia Gerber with Zoe Kravitz romance: Source