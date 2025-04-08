Walton Goggins shares thoughts on Goggins Girlies fan club

Walton Goggins' fame is skyrocketing thanks to 'The White Lotus' season 3

Walton Goggins is enjoying his time in the spotlight after a resurgence in his fame thanks to The White Lotus season 3.

Goggins is receiving praise for his portrayal of Rick Hatchett, and his growing fanbase has led to the formation of a Goggins Girlies fan group.

“Do I feel this moment? I feel that there's an energy out there that is one of like, this undulation of love,” Goggins said during an appearance on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast. “And that feels really, really good."

When asked about the Goggins Girlies, he replied, “I'm doing the best I can to reciprocate it. Because it's with such affection and genuine gratitude that I have for all the support from so many people from various walks of life.”

“I love doing what I do. You know what? I love being a f---ing human being,” he added.

Talking about his role in The White Lotus, the Fallout star noted that filming it was “really difficult,” adding that he relates to Rick as well as "every character that I've ever played."

“I think every actor would say that … I understand where he is, you know, mentally and spiritually," Walton Goggins said. "Because I, too, have been there, and I think most of us have.”