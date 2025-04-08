Elisabeth Moss gives update on creepy incident form 'The Handmaid's Tale' set

Elisabeth Moss shared a creepy incident form 'The Handmaid’s Tale' last month

Elisabeth Moss now knows the name of the crew member who asked for her The Handmaid’s Tale character June’s underwear to take home.

Moss told People, “I think it is so funny. Also, I know who it is, but I need him to [reveal himself]. He told me and it wasn’t exactly what we thought it was.”

She continued, “It’s not bad. It’s not as bad as we thought it was. He didn’t actually specifically ask for my underwear, which is good. So we’re good guys.”

This comes after she revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that someone on the crew asked for her character’s underwear to take home as a souvenir from the set once the series filming is over.

“We had an email sent to all of the [executive producers] that was like a full list of all the props and costumes that we could take,” she recalled last month.

“In a very mature way, I wrote back ‘Dibs.’ And then I proceeded to say everything I wanted,” she continued.

“That was specially designed. And someone told me that someone already asked for it,” the actress, who recently became a mom, added.

“This is your custom underwear that you wore and some creep on the staff requested it in writing? Like, ‘I want Elisabeth’s underpants. I’m going to take them home. I’m going to put them in storage for a while.'”

In response, Moss joked that “hopefully” the plan would be storage.

“[That would be] the best case scenario,” she added. “I have to work with these people. I don’t want to know who wants my underwear.”