Queen Camilla caught in rare royal mishap during Italy visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently on their four-day royal visit to Italy.

During the second day of their state visit, Camilla had a minor mishap, surprising onlookers with an unexpected moment of confusion.

As the King and Queen attended an event at the Quirinale Palace, where they were welcomed by Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter, Laura, Camilla appeared to make a small misstep.

While the event began smoothly, Queen Camilla joined the dignitaries in the palace’s cobbled courtyard.

In the viral footage, Camilla was seen pointing to an empty space on the rug where the guests were standing. She then asked a nearby individual if she should move into the vacant spot.

However, following a brief exchange with Laura Mattarella, the Queen gracefully moved into the empty space next to her husband, King Charles.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who will also celebrate their twentieth wedding anniversary in Italy, arrived in Rome on Monday and shared a heartfelt statement via the official Instagram handle of the royal family.

“As we begin our first visit to Italy as King and Queen, we are so looking forward to celebrating our twentieth wedding anniversary in such a special place – and with such wonderful people! A presto, Roma e Ravenna! -Charles R & Camilla R,” the statement read.