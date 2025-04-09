Dwayne Johnson breaks silence on why Hawaii still makes him emotional

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has reflected on the mixed emotions he feels when he returns to Hawaii.

Taking to his Instagram on Monday, April 7, the 52-year-old American actor and professional wrestler posted a video of himself driving on a cloudy tropical highway.

Johnson also shared his thoughts about coming back to the state where he grew up in a caption that read, "Every time I come back home to Hawai’i, I’m reminded why this is the greatest city in the world.”

He added, “Every drive brings back every loving memory and crazy moment growing up here. All the good stuff and all the not so good stuff.”

"Most defining times in my life have been here in Hawai’i. Life’s ambitions at times took me far away, but I’m always coming back home. It’s in the blood. If you know, you know,” ending his caption with different emojis, the Moana star remarked.

For the unversed, previously Johnson told PEOPLE that he “was a challenging kid.”

The Black Adam alum admitted that he used to do several things which he “should not have. I was getting arrested multiple times but, at the same time, always very respectful to my teachers and elders. I was unsure of who I was and who I wanted to be.”

Calling to mind his struggling days, he said, “Failure is obviously something that we don’t want; we’re always averse to failure because it’s not the end goal.”

“It sounds cliché but I always say, ‘Use me as an example.’ If I can do it – and I did – because we all have those low points in our lives; hopefully I can motivate and inspire some people out there," Dwayne Johnson explained, motivating people to never give up on their dreams.