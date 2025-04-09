Kelsea Ballerini shares heartwarming moments with a pregnant fan

Kelsea Ballerini gave a special shout-out to an expecting fan during her latest show.

On April 5, the country star performed at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahama and during the concert, she took a moment to help a fan announce her pregnancy and due date.

In the middle of her performance, the fangirl named Maddy gave her phone to Ballerini, and the singer recorded a TikTok video, saying on the camera, “Hello, my name is Kelsea Ballerini, and I’m here to tell you that Maddy’s pregnant!"

"She’s due in November!" Bellerini added, after the concergoers erupted into cheers.

Maddy captioned her video, "When @Kelsea Ballerini announces your first pregnancy!!! Is this real life? How do i go back to a normal life now."

The fan later posted a second video gushing over the Cowboys Cry Too artist, "@Kelsea Ballerini deserves the world. She is truly the best person for the spotlight. Even her fans create a safe space and the whole concert experience was literally a dream."

Bellerini, who kickstarted her tour 'Live On Tour 2025' earlier in 2025, has a scheduled tour stop at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on April 8.