 
Geo News

Meghan Markle recalls ‘scary' time under rare circumstance

Meghan Markle’s struggle with health and life is laid bare in a new interview

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 09, 2025

Meghan Markle is opening up about her health battle in a fresh interview.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has dropped the first episode of her podcast, ‘Confessions of a Female Founder,’ reveals she suffered from a postpartum condition known as preeclampsia.

Speaking to Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, 35, Meghan said: "We both had very similar experiences — though we didn't know each other at the time — with postpartum, and we both had preeclampsia. Postpartum preeclampsia. It’s so rare and so scary."

The duchess continued: "And you're still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn't know what's happening quietly. And in the quiet, you're still trying to show up for people – mostly for your children — but those things are huge medical scares."

Whitney then said: "I mean life or death, truly."

Meghan Markle talks about ‘missed moments' with Princess Lilibet video
Meghan Markle talks about ‘missed moments' with Princess Lilibet
Jennifer Lopez reflects on herself in candid new post
Jennifer Lopez reflects on herself in candid new post
Jennifer Garner remembers late dad William on first death anniversary
Jennifer Garner remembers late dad William on first death anniversary
Jennifer Lawrence embraces motherhood with ‘great attitude': Source
Jennifer Lawrence embraces motherhood with ‘great attitude': Source
Kim Kardashian, Kanya West's another kid to make film debut
Kim Kardashian, Kanya West's another kid to make film debut
Prince William, Prince Harry's rift is deeper than joint loss video
Prince William, Prince Harry's rift is deeper than joint loss
Gwyneth Paltrow makes shocking confession about being a stepmom
Gwyneth Paltrow makes shocking confession about being a stepmom
Justin Baldoni gets helping hand against Blake Lively from co-star video
Justin Baldoni gets helping hand against Blake Lively from co-star