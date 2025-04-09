Meghan Markle recalls ‘scary' time under rare circumstance

Meghan Markle is opening up about her health battle in a fresh interview.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has dropped the first episode of her podcast, ‘Confessions of a Female Founder,’ reveals she suffered from a postpartum condition known as preeclampsia.

Speaking to Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, 35, Meghan said: "We both had very similar experiences — though we didn't know each other at the time — with postpartum, and we both had preeclampsia. Postpartum preeclampsia. It’s so rare and so scary."

The duchess continued: "And you're still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn't know what's happening quietly. And in the quiet, you're still trying to show up for people – mostly for your children — but those things are huge medical scares."

Whitney then said: "I mean life or death, truly."