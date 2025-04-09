 
Geo News

Why Sydney Sweeny felt ‘overwhelmed' by ex-fiancé

Sydney Sweeny and Jonathan Davino were known to be struggling in their romance

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 09, 2025

Sydney Sweeny had second thoughts about her marriage, says an insider.

The actor, who has called it quits with her ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino, did not feel ‘right’ about her relationship.

A source tells PEOPLE: “This wasn’t just a relationship. This was two people living together and planning a future.”

“They still have things to figure out,” they add.

The source continued: "Sydney’s mind is very much on work though. She’s doing well.”

"She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd," the insider said. "She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects."

The source established: "What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it."

