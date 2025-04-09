 
Justin Baldoni gets helping hand against Blake Lively from co-star

Justin Baldoni gets supported by co-actor from ‘It Ends With Us’

Lifestyle News Desk
April 09, 2025

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s co-actor from the sets of ‘It Ends With Us’ is willing to speak the truth.

In favour of Baldoni, Adam Mondschein, spoke about Lively on Page Six: "My experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuit. Indeed, I was surprised to read her description of the scene."

This comes as Lively’s lawyers objected to the decorum on the sets of the movie.

Speaking about a scene which showcased a labor room shot of Lively, her attorneys objected the shot was "chaotic, crowded, and utterly lacking in standard industry protections for filming nude scenes...."

They continued that "felt forced into a compromise that she would be naked from below the chest down"

