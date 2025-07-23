Jensen Ackles opens up about his bond with Jared Padalecki

Jensen Ackles talks about growing up with Jared Padalecki

Jensen Ackles got candid about his decades long friendship with Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki saying that the two grew up together.

The duo first met on the set of the CW series Supernatural, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary this September.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Ackles shared how their relationship has deepened over the years, saying, “You’re talking about two young guys who all of a sudden got thrown together, moved away from their lives, [were] put up in Vancouver, Canada, and just told: ‘You’re both going to be working your asses off for the next 15 years.’”

He recalled, “That created a bond early on, and it’s evolved as we’ve grown up and matured in our real lives.”

The Dark Angel star further shared, “We’ve grown into men. We’ve got wives, children, and mortgages,” he added. “We’ve got a lot of responsibility outside of just showing up to work on time. And we did all that together.”

“There is a brotherly bond that still exists today,” Ackles emphasized. “We still talk all the time; we still see each other all the time. He’s on my short list of the people I can call if I ever need anything, and I’m on his as well. I don’t know many people who could have facilitated that kind of relationship for that many years. I’m very thankful it was him.”

Before concluding, the actor also spoke about the connection he has developed with fans over the years and how their support has left a lasting impression.

“Fans show up. They follow you. They follow your career. They take a vested interest in the characters and the actors who play them, and the writers and directors,” he said. “I’m fascinated by that. And also humbled and inspired by it.”