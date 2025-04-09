Tom Hank's daughter opens up about her bond with stepmom Rita Wilson

Tom Hank's daughter, Elizabeth Anne (E.A.) reflected on her relationship with stepmother Rita Wilson.

When E.A. was only 12 years old, her life took a 180-degree turn after her parents' divorce, and the primary custody of E.A., along with her brother Colin, was given to her father. Tom then took his kids and moved from Sacramento to Los Angeles along with his second wife, Rita.

"Rita's not really a stepmother, she's my other mother," E.A. told People in a recent chat on Tuesday, sharing insights into her new memoir, The 10: A Memoir of Family and the Open Road.

While sharing how dear to her are her father and her stepmom Rita, whom E.A. loves as her mother, the 42-year-old nepo baby noted, "When I say my parents, I really mean my dad and Rita."

"Because they've been together since before I can really remember," she continued.

"They've been together since I was 4 or 5," E.A added.

It is pertinent to mention that Tom and his ex-wife Samantha Lewes, who shares daughter E.A and son Colin parted ways in 1985 after seven years of marriage and finalized their divorce two years later.

Tom fell in love with his wife Rita while he was married to Samantha, when Rita made a guest appearance in ABC sitcom Bosom Buddies in 1981.

Later, Tom welcomed two sons with Rita: Ruman Hanks, 29, and Chet Hanks, 34, and the couple will celebrate their 37th wedding anniversary on April 30.

Tom’s daughter further noted, “My younger brothers, I don't think I've ever really referred to them as my half-brothers, which I guess they technically are.”