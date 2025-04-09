Gwyneth Paltrow makes shocking confession about being a stepmom

Gwyneth Paltrow shared insights into how she is navigating parenthood with her husband Brad Falchuk's kids

In a recent chat on the Goop podcast, the Iron Man actress confessed that it took years for her to build a bond with Falchuk's kids, daughter Isabella, 20, and son Brody, 18, whom he shares with film producer Suzanne Bukinik.

While talking about step-parenting, the Oscar-winning actress admitted that it is not a piece of cake.

"Step-parenting is a pretty tricky arena. It requires a great deal of accountability, vulnerability, understanding your triggers – and nothing quite seems to trigger somebody, especially women, like stepmothers," she noted

Paltrow, who shares Apple, 20, and Moses, 19, with ex-husband Chris Martin, shared her struggle to bring Falchuk into her kids' lives, "What seems to happen every time is the dad is in the middle. The kids are having a hard time understanding and adjusting, they don't want to let go of the family dynamic they had, and the dad is trying to appease both and play both sides," she confessed.

"And the woman is like: Hey! Your kids are having a hard time! It's very easy to take it personally," Paltrow continued.

"I think women come in wanting harmony and good intentions, and it's like the dream that it all is like the Brady Bunch and it blends really well, the mom of two noted, adding, "But the truth is, the only place to act out is against the stepmother – because they don't want to push the dad away."

It is pertinent to mention that Paltrow parted ways with Coldplay frontman in 2014 following ten years of marriage.

Paltrow, who started dating Falchuk one year after her split with Martin, got married to the film and television producer in 2018.