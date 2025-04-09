Photo: Gisele Bundchen living peacefully with Joaquim Valante: Report

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly recovering well from the post-partum period after the birth of her third child.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the Brazilian beauty has adjusted well with her new beau and the father of her baby boy, Joaquim Valante.

Referencing Gisele’s former husband, Tom Brady, an insider drew comparison between him and Gisele’s new beau by stating, “He’s much more chill and laid-back.”

“But Gisele has no animosity toward her ex. They’re coparenting really well, and she hopes he finds happiness, too,” they added.

Speaking of her other kids, Benjamin, and Vivian, whom she shares with Tom, the insider noted that the siblings “adore their new baby brother and have really embraced Joaquim as well.”

“Vivian’s even helping to plan their wedding,” the insider noted.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider expressed, “Gisele feels incredibly grateful for everything.”

These findings were supported by an earlier report which stated that "Gisele's doing well.”

“She seems very happy and content," an insider previously shared with People Magazine.

They also added, "She just focused on her family and rested for the first month after the baby arrived."

"She's slowly taking up yoga again now. She enjoys shorter outings with her older kids and Joaquim," they concluded.