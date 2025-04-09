Arshad Chaiwala's identity card, passport blocked

The viral image of Arshad Khan, also known as 'chaiwala'. — Instagram@arshadchaiwala1

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and passport authorities have blocked Pakistani internet sensation Arshad Khan's identity card and passport for not providing evidence of citizenship.

It is important to note that Arshad rose to fame after a photo of him selling tea at a market in Islamabad at the age of 17 went viral.

He came to be known as “chaiwala” (tea seller) with people drooling over his looks, especially his blue eye pupil colour.

Following his overnight popularity, the young boy was interviewed by top media as well as offered modelling gigs.

Many netizens in Pakistan praised his physical beauty and expressed their support for him. As a result, Arshad achieved international fame.

In an attempt to protect himself, Arshad has approached the Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) through advocate Umar Ijaz Gilani against the blocking of his identity card and passport.

Additionally, the petitioner has taken a stand in court that he is being asked for evidence of residence before 1978.

Upon this, the court has summoned the relevant authorities along with the records on April 17.

During the court hearing, Advocate Gilani argued that he is a sign of the Pakistani dream, rising from humble beginnings to international fame after a candid photograph of him selling tea in Islamabad went viral.

Earlier in 2020, Arshad opened his own tea cafe in Islamabad by the name of 'Cafe Chai Wala'.

The cafe is themed around truck art and, in a bid to promote Pakistani culture and heritage, vibrant colours have been used in the decorations and interior design.

"Most people asked me to remove 'Chaiwala' from the name of the cafe, but I think this is something that gifted me an identity of my own, which I will always cherish," Arshad said during an interview.

He also shared that he wanted to establish an organisation that can work for the education of youth, especially on honing the skills of youngsters so that they can generate a decent income.