Simu Liu shares his take on 'Avengers: Doomsday' casting

Simu Liu opens up about what was his thoughts on the casting of 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Lifestyle News Desk
April 09, 2025

Simu Liu shares his take on 'Avengers: Doomsday' casting

Avengers: Doomsday has made it public who will appear in the film. Several actors who have been announced in the cast shared their reactions.

Simu Liu, the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is one of them.

"I knew that I was going to be involved in it obviously to some capacity,” he said on the Jennifer Hudson Show. "But I didn't know who else they were announcing. Yeah, I mean, they don't tell us anything. Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo kind of ruined it for all of us. Now, they don't tell us."

Simu's remarks referred to the top stars of the MCU who have become infamous for letting spoilers slip over the years.

Earlier, Florence Pugh, who plays Black Widow in the upcoming Thunderbolts* also reacted to her cast in the next Avengers

“I just couldn’t believe it was going on for so long. I went to make a cup of tea and I was like ‘I can put it down for one second.’ And it was still going. Amazing. Such incredible name," she told Fandango.

