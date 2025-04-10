Zendaya, Tom Holland push marriage 'far away'

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s wedding is still “far away.”

One of America’s sweetheart couples, who confirmed their engagement in the early 2025, are set to say their vows.

However, the Dune actress’s stylist, Law Roach, revealed that the wedding may not be as soon as everyone thinks it might be.

Speaking at the Fashion Trust Awards, he told E! News: "It’s far away. “They’re both doing a bunch of movies this year and there’s a lot of premieres next year so you’ll see a lot of red carpets.”

"I'm resting up for 2026 - but the wedding, [there's some time]," he added.

Additionally, the Spider Man star’s father, Dominic Holland, has previously revealed how his son got down on one knee for the Euphoria talent.

"He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter,” he wrote on Patreon in January.

"Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear… (sic)" he further shared.

Usually, Tom Holland as well as Zendaya remain absolutely tight lipped about their engagement as well as personal affairs.